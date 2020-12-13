Anthony Joshua KOs Kubrat Pulev, eyes bout against Tyson Fury to 'unify' all four world heavyweight boxing titles

After knocking out Bulgaria's Kubrat Pelev in the ninth-round at London's Wembley Arena on Saturday, heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is now eyeing a clash with Tyson Fury in a bid to unify all four world heavyweight boxing titles.

39-year-old Pulev tasted defeat in front of 1,000 fans who attended the event with limitations due to the novel coronavirus.

Now, Joshua has opened all the possibilities for a clash against WBC champions Fury in 2021.

"I'm up for anything. Who wants to see Anthony Joshua box Tyson Fury in 2021?" Joshua asked the crowd.

"I started this game in 2013 and I've been chasing the belts ever since.

"Whoever has got the belt, I would love to compete with them. If that is Tyson Fury then let it be Tyson Fury."