Anthony Joshua KOs Kubrat Pulev, eyes bout against Tyson Fury to 'unify' all four world heavyweight boxing titles

After knocking out Bulgaria's Kubrat Pelev in the ninth-round at London's Wembley Arena on Saturday, heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is now eyeing a clash with Tyson Fury in a bid to unify all four world heavyweight boxing titles.
39-year-old Pulev tasted defeat in front of 1,000 fans who attended the event with limitations due to the novel coronavirus.
Now, Joshua has opened all the possibilities for a clash against WBC champions Fury in 2021.
"I'm up for anything. Who wants to see Anthony Joshua box Tyson Fury in 2021?" Joshua asked the crowd.
"I started this game in 2013 and I've been chasing the belts ever since.
"Whoever has got the belt, I would love to compete with them. If that is Tyson Fury then let it be Tyson Fury."
In his career spanning 30 matches so far, Pulev had lost just once prior to his defeat against Joshua. In 2014, Pulev lost against Wladimir Klitschko.
Pulev was given a count by the referee twice in round three after he was left flailing on the ropes by an explosive burst of punches from Joshua.The IBF, WBA and WBO world champion then surprisingly took his foot off the accelerator to allow Pulev to hang in the fight.
But in round nine three uppercuts in quick succession put Pulev back on the canvas and this time he did not get back up in time as Joshua took his career record to 24-1.
Fury, meanwhile, confirmed he wants to fight the fellow British fighter shortly after Joshua's win.
"I want the fight, I want the fight next," said Fury, who has not been in the ring since beating Deontay Wilder in February. "I'll knock him out inside three rounds."