Ansu Fati becomes youngest El Clasico goalscorer in 21st century

However, Real Madrid ended up winning the 181st El Clasico, owing to goals from Federico Valverde, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric.

Valverde had opened the scoring for the side as he registered the goal in the fifth minute of the match after which Fati's goal helped Barcelona equalize.

At the 63rd minute, Ramos won and converted a controversial penalty to take the lead. He was fouled by Barcelona's Clement Lenglet. The Frenchman was caught pulling Ramos' shirt, which was initially missed by the referee. Ramos, however, dived forward to bring VAR into effect and eventually won a penalty.

In the dying minutes of the game, Barcelona pressed hard to try and get a equalizer but those hopes were squashed after Modric scored the third goal to put the final nail in the coffin. A rebound off Barcelona's goalkeeper Neto gave Modric enough time to bamboozle the Brazilian before scoring into an empty net. Neto, however, had been fantastic throughout the game as he kept Barcelona alive with brilliant saves.

With this win, Real Madrid has gone to the top of the standings with 13 points from six matches.

On the other hand, Barcelona is in the tenth spot with seven points from five matches.