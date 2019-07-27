Annual Athletics Championship: Heena Bhandari sets new meet record straight

Mumbai: It was a rewarding day for the athlete from Children Academy Sports Club, Heena Bhandari as she leaped with a meet record in the girls’ under-16 long jump event, in the Mumbai Suburban District Athletic Association Annual Athletics Championship sponsored by Rizvi Builders, Striders Foundation and Universal Sports Association and organized by MSDAA at the Sports Authority of India athletic track, Kandivali on Friday.

Heena leapt to a new distance of 5.24m which was better than the earlier record of 5.14 metres. Heena’s teammate Srushti Shetty took the silver with a jump of 5.10m and the bronze went to Sharvni Mali (VPM Sports Club) with a leap of 4.91m.

Long distance runner Rakesh Yadav created a new meet record as he led Sports Authority of India (SAI) to a clean sweep clinching the first three positions in the 5000 metres run for boys’ under-20.

The SAI athlete ran a tactical race and in comfortable fashion crossed the finish line first in a record time of 17:05.3 seconds beating the previous mark of 17:22.5 secs. Yadav’s teammates Rahul Kanojiya and Bimlesh Tiwari followed in second and third with timings of 17:57.1 sec and 18:26.8 secs respectively.

Anurag Mali of Savio Sports Club also grabbed the attention setting a new meet record in the discus throw for boys’ under-20. Mali flung the disc to a distance of 30.57 metres which erased the previous best of 23.97 metres, to claim the gold medal.

Siddhant Nair of Goenka & Associates Educational Trust, also improved on the meet record with a throw of 29.45 mts to bag the silver, while Yash Talekar of Savio SC took bronze with an effort of 17.85 mts.

Results (All finals)

Boys (U-20): Discus throw: 1. Anurag Mali - 30.57m (NMR), 2. Siddhant Nair - 29.45m (BMR), 3. Yash Talekar - 17.85m; Under-18 (3000m): 1. Siddhesh Thorat - 10:22.2sec, 2. Vijay Yadav - 10:23.1sec, 3. Pratik More - 10:25.4 sec.

Girls (U-16; long jump): 1. Heena Bhandari - 5.24m (NMR), 2. Srushti Shetty - 5.10m, 3. Sharvni Mali - 4.91 mts; Shot put: 1. Harshitha Shetty 11.76m, 2. Kshamya Singh - 10.36 mts, 3. Sagarika Yadav - 10.15m; U-18 (3000m): 1. Rajeshwari Kavnder 12:57.5 sec, 2. Nikita Sodiye - 12:58.5 sec, 3. Deepika Chumbhle - 14:32.0; 200m: 1. Harita Bhadra - 26.5 sec, 2. Krishni Jumani - 28.0 sec, 3. Sakshi Kolekar - 28.4 sec.; U-20; long jump: 1. Sanika Poyekar - 3.93 mts, 2. Vita Cardin - 3.85 mts, 3. Roma Suvarna - 3.75 mts.; Shot put: 1. Poorna Raorane - 14.06 mts (NMR), 2. Nukelan Liao - 7.19 mts (BMR), 3. Harsha Malure - 4.19 mts.