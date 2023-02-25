Annoyed Babar Azam's sharp reply to Journalist: 'Main unka coach thodi hu?'; watch

Pakistan cricket skipper Babar Azam is known for his quick retorts during press conferences and he was at his best again after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United.

Babar represented Karachi Kings till the last edition of the tournament before witching to Zalmi and a journalist asked him about his connection with the franchise. Karachi Kings have struggled to perform well this year and when asked about what changes the team can potentially make, Babar had a straight answer for the reporter.

"Main unka coach thodi hu? Aapse mujhse puch rahe hai unke baare mein. Aj ke match ki baat karte hai (Am I their coach? Why are you asking me about them? let's talk about today's match)," he said.

Babar was the top-scorer for his side with a brilliant half-century but was unable to guide Peshawar Zalmi to victory over Islamabad United. Hasan Ali produced a brilliant spell of bowling to stop Zalmi from scoring big and in response, Rahmanullah Gurbaz slammed 62 off just 31 deliveries to hand Zalmi a crushing six-wicket defeat.