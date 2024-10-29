 Anju Turambekar Selected For AFC Pro License Course In Japan
This initiative by the AFC and JFA aims to foster significant and lasting advancements in women's football, selecting 20 elite women coaches from 14 different countries.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 29, 2024, 10:35 PM IST
article-image

A prominent figure in women's football across Asia, Anju Turambekar is set to embark on the AFC Pro License course in Japan from October 2024 to November 2025. The program consists of four modules, complemented by mentoring and assessments throughout its duration.

This initiative by the AFC and JFA aims to foster significant and lasting advancements in women's football, selecting 20 elite women coaches from 14 different countries. Participants will gain extensive knowledge and experience in football coaching, focusing on the holistic development of the game, while also learning about the Japanese approach to football development.

In 2019, Anju made history as the youngest individual in India to earn the AFC A License. Her journey has been remarkable, transitioning from a village background to becoming a key technical expert in Indian and Asian football. Anju's contributions to the sport have been invaluable, leaving a lasting legacy through her various initiatives.

The course is led by esteemed instructors including Takeshi Ono, current AFC Deputy Technical Director, and, Masanaga Kageyama, JFA Technical Director. Anju said: "I am deeply honored and thankful to the AFC and JFA for this incredible opportunity. I can hardly believe how my journey has unfolded to bring me to this point. I don’t take anything for granted and will work hard every day to contribute and excel in the football industry. I must say, it is one of the best courses I've ever taken, and I'm excited for what lies ahead further modules."

