Animated Video Of Pakistan Captain, Babar Azam In Nets Goes Viral Ahead Of Sri Lanka Tour

The Pakistan cricket team is in Sri Lanka for a two-match Test series. The preparations for the series are in full swing, and fans got a close look at Pakistan skipper Babar Azam practicing in the nets on Tuesday. The video of Babar practicing was shared by Cricket Pakistan on social media. In the video, the number one ranked ODI batter is seen knocking the ball comfortably in both directions of the wicket. He also instructs the person delivering throwdowns to surprise him with bouncers.

The video starts with Babar saying "Allah" just after leaving a ball outside the off-stump. He then follows it up by timing the ball perfectly towards covers, after which the Pakistan skipper says "Babar day bachay!"

The clip shows the Pakistan captain expressing his emotions throughout his training session. He can be heard exclaiming "Haye Haye" after hitting a good shot, and asking the person giving him throwdowns to bowl bouncers as he pleases.

Shaheeen Afridi returns after lengthy injury layoff

Pakistan have also named a 16-member squad for their upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. The squad includes the return of star pacer Shaheen Afridi, who has been recovering from a knee injury. Afridi last played international cricket in the 2021 T20 World Cup, and has been eager to make his return to the Test team.

Afridi has brushed aside rumors that he is not fully fit, saying that he would not have been selected for the squad if he was not ready to play. He is confident that he will be able to perform at his best for Pakistan, and is looking forward to the challenge of facing Sri Lanka's batsmen.

The two-match Test series will be played in Rawalpindi and Karachi from December 11-20. Pakistan will be hoping to build on their recent good form in Test cricket, and will be looking to Afridi to play a key role in their success.

Pakistan squad:

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (vc & wk), Aamir Jamal, Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Huraira, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Salman Ali Agha, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Saud Shakeel, Shaheen Afridi and Shan Masood.