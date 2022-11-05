e-Paper Get App
Angels Trumpet fancied for Free Press Journal Trophy

To be ridden by P Trevor, Power Of Thor and Zacapa will challenge this four-year-old filly in that order

Joe WilliamsUpdated: Saturday, November 05, 2022, 02:28 PM IST
article-image
Representational picture
Pune: Angels Trumpet appeals the most for the Free Press Journal Trophy, on the final day of the Pune meeting to be held at the Poona race course here on Sunday.

The filly from Subhag Singh's stable, Angels Trumpet won the Ashwamedha Plate on this same track with much to spare (6.5 lengths) ahead of Verdandi.

To be ridden by P Trevor, Power Of Thor and Zacapa will challenge this four-year-old filly in that order.

Mojito is fancied for the General Rajendrasinhji Million to be run over a distance of over eight furlongs. Vincent Van Gogh and Coeur De Lion should be the other main contenders.

First race: 1.00pm

Selections

1. The B Prakash Trophy (1200m): 1. Cipher (5), 2. Mozelle (2), 3. Northern Singer (8)

2. The Mid-Day Trophy (1200m): 1. Anoushka (1), 2. Turmeric Tower (7), 3. Campaign (2)

3. The Free Press Journal Trophy (2000m): 1. Angels Trumpet (1), 2. Power Of Thor (5), 3. Zacapa (10)

4. The Fourth Estate Cup (1600m): 1. Flying Scotsman (7), 2. Pride's Angel (3), 3. Raffaello (4)

5. The Pune Cantonment Board Cup Div-2 (1400m): 1. Peregrine Falcon (7), 2. Bombay (2), 3. Liberation (10)

6. The Pune Cantonment Board Cup Div-1 (1400m): 1. Inamorata (8), 2. Kariena (9), 3. Fashion Icon (7)

7. The General Rajendrasinhji Million (1600m): 1. Mojito (1), 2. Vincent Van Gogh (4), 3. Coeur De Lion (2)

8. The K Raghunath Plate Div-2 (1000m): 1. Executive Decision (3), 2. Rhythm Of Nature (1), 3. She Is On Fire (2)

9. The K Raghunath Plate Div-1 (1000m): 1. Charlie (9), 2. Arcana (1), 3. Hilma Klint (3)

Super jackpot: 4, 5, 6, 7, 8 & 9

Jackpot: 2, 3, 4, 5 & 6

First treble: 3, 4 & 5

Second treble: 6, 7 & 8

Third treble: 7, 8 & 9

