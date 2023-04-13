Andy Murray calls for tennis world to support Ukrainian players amidst war with Russia

Li Zhiteng

Andy Murray, the former World No. 1 tennis player, recently shared his thoughts on the controversy surrounding the participation of Russian and Belarusian players in major tournaments. According to Murray, it is important to continue discussing the ongoing situation in Ukraine rather than solely focusing on the eligibility of individual players.

Revoking ban a difficult decision

Murray, who is a member of the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC), further explained that the decision to lift the ban on Russian and Belarusian players was a difficult one for the club. This was mainly due to the lack of support from the rest of the tennis world, which left Wimbledon with few options.

It is worth noting that the AELTC and the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) had previously banned Russian and Belarusian players from British tournaments, including Wimbledon, in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

However, last month, Wimbledon announced that these players would be allowed to participate again in 2023, provided they comply with appropriate conditions, such as signing a declaration of neutrality.

"I think what's really important is to continue to talk about what's actually happening in Ukraine just now, not focusing on a few tennis players and a few athletes who may or may not be able to play major sporting events," Murray told Tennis Majors.



Sympathy with Ukrainian players

Two-time Wimbledon champion, Andy Murray, expressed his sympathy towards all players who have been affected by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. He acknowledges the struggles that Ukrainian players are facing and has shown his support for their cause.

Murray, who has been following the situation in Ukraine closely, believes that it is time for tennis to step up and provide assistance to Ukrainian players, their families, and the country as a whole.

Obviously, I have sympathy for the Ukrainian players. I've seen that some of the female players (notably Elena Svitolina and Marta Kostyuk) have spoken out about how difficult they found it and maybe felt like they could have had more support through that," he said.



"You need to understand their perspective as well, and not just the players that weren't allowed to play last year. There are Ukrainian players on the tour whose families and everything (are affected) and they're going through unbelievably difficult times as well. And that's what's important," he added.