Andy Murray beats top seed Sinner in straight sets to enter Stockholm QF, hails it his best win this season

Andy Murray defeated top-seeded Jannik Sinner in straight set 7-6 (4), 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Stockholm Open.

It was Murray's second victory over a top-10 opponent in the past two weeks after the three-time Grand Slam champion, who has had two hip surgeries, beat Hubert Hurkacz in Vienna.

Murray broke the 20-year-old Italian, who is ranked 10th, twice in the second set on his way to victory on Wednesday.

In the opener, he took his first set point after having saved the only break point.

"It's probably my best win this season," said the 34-year-old Murray, a former world No. 1.

The Briton has reached just his second ATP Tour quarterfinals in the last two years.

"Obviously, if I want to move back up the rankings and have good runs in tournaments again, I need to win these matches," said Murray, who is ranked 143rd.

"I want to have a deep run here."

He next faces Tommy Paul, who upset doubles partner and fifth-seeded Taylor Fritz 6-4, 6-4.

Earlier, Denis Shapovalov finally got to launch the defense of his Stockholm title from 2019, beating qualifier Andrea Vavassori 7-6 (1), 6-1 to reach the quarterfinals.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 10:12 AM IST