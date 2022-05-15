Andrew Symonds death: CSK, Gujarat Titans players pay tribute to Aussie cricketer, wear black armbands during their IPL 2022 match

IPL teams Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Gujarat Titans (GT) players wore black armbands to pay tribute to former Australia cricketer Andrew Symonds, who passed away in a car crash on Saturday night.

Players from both teams sported black armbands during their IPL 2022 match at the Wankhede on Sunday, May 15.

Symonds, 46, was the sole passenger in the crash just outside of Townsville in his home state of Queensland and police confirmed that a 46-year-old died at the scene of the mishap.

Symonds' family confirmed his death and thanked friends and fans for their sympathy and support.

His death shocked the sporting world just a few weeks after Shane Warne suffered a fatal heart attack while on holiday in Thailand in March.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, May 15, 2022, 04:48 PM IST