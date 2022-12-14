Andrew Flintoff injured in car crash, airlifted to hospital

Andrew Flintoff has suffered an injury in a car crash and was airlifted to a hospital.

The former England all-rounder was involved in a crash during the filming of an episode of the BBC show, Top Gear.

According to a ESPNCricinfo report, the accident occurred on Monday, when Flintoff, 45, was filming in icy conditions at Dunsfold Park Aerodrome in Surrey.

"Freddie was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning - with crew medics attending the scene immediately," the BBC said in a statement.

"He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course."

Flintoff's injuries are "not life-threatening", according to The Sun, which added that he had been "driving on the track as normal" and was not going at high speeds.

"All the usual health and safety measures were in place for filming too," a source told The Sun. "Freddie was taken to hospital by air ambulance shortly afterwards.

"Filming has been postponed for now and all anyone cares about is Freddie recovering."

Flintoff's co-star Chris Harris, who presents the show along with Paddy McGuiness, was also present at the test track.