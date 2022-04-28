Andre Agassi Birthday Special: Here's a look at US tennis great's career

Former American tennis great Andre Agassi, who turns 52 on Friday (born April 29, 1970), is an eight-time Grand Slam champion and an Olympic gold medalist.

The former World No.1 is the second player to achieve a career Grand Slam (win all four Grand Slams) in the Open Era. He is also the first of two men to achieve the career Golden Slam and win an Olympic gold medal, and the only man to win a career Super Slam (career Grand Slam, plus the Olympic gold medal and the year-end championships).

He remains the most recent American man to win the French Open (in 1999) and the Australian Open (in 2003).

Agassi reached the World No. 1 ranking for the first time in 1995 but hit a career-low of No.141 in 1997. He returned to No.1 in 1999.

Agassi retired from professional tennis on September 3, 2006, after losing in the third round of the US Open.

He has been married to fellow tennis player Steffi Graf since 2001.

