Andhra CM Reddy assures Sindhu for setting girl's badminton academy in Vishakhapatnam

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy on Thursday assured Ace badminton player PV Sindhu, to set up a girl's badminton academy on five acres of land in Vishakhapatnam.

World Badminton Championship winner badminton player Sindhu on Friday met Reddy at the state secretariat in Amaravati.

According to the Andhra Pradesh Sports and Youth Affairs Minister M Srinivas Rao, Sindhu had requested the Chief Minister for setting up a girl's badminton academy, in order to encourage the women sportspersons. To this, Reddy assured five acres of land for setting up the academy in Visakhapatnam. Reddy further gave assurance to Sindhu for any kind of aid in the future.

Sindhu expressed her happiness over the Chief Minister's assurance for setting up a badminton academy. She further asserted that she hasn't received any official information about her being nominated for Padmabhushan.

Reddy lauded Sindhu for winning the World Championship in badminton in a dominating performance in Basel, Switzerland. He also wished Sindhu to win a gold medal in forthcoming Olympics.

The World Champion was accompanied by her parents, M Srinivas Rao, Sports Associations representative Chamundeswari Nath and a couple of officials from Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh.

Sindhu is also scheduled to visit Vijaywada to meet Governor Biswabhushan Harichandan at Raj Bhawan.

Sindhu had, on August 25, became the first Indian to win a World Championships gold medal by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the finals of the tournament held in Basel.

While Sindhu and Okuhara battled for 110 minutes during the final match of the 2017 World Championships, the duration of this match was just 38 minutes.

Two days after emerging victorious, the 24-year-old met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He congratulated her and said that she brought glory to the nation by winning a gold medal.

The shuttler also met Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju, who presented her with a cheque of Rs 10 lakh.