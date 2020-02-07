Anand not giving up, wants to have a 'lighter' 2020, will skip 4-5 tournaments

"This year it looks like it'll be a much lighter year. I will not play the GCT events I will not play about four or five events less than last year to start off and then there is already the qualification events. I will not play something like Isle of Man and so on. So it's a much lighter year." "I decided that's nice. There are many years I wish I was playing less and so this year, you know, let's take advantage of it. Even if you're playing few tournaments, you still want to do well. So I'll try to train a lot and get ready for them." After Anand, there is only Vidit Gujrathi and P Harikrishna inside the 2700-mark but the chess wizard said the future of Indian chess is bright with the likes of Rameshbabu Praggnanandhaa, Nihal Sarin, Gukesh D and Raunak Sadhwani, all under 15.

"If you look at our current crop of youngsters, I think we have a very good future. They (Nihal, Prag, Gukesh and Sadhwani) are all under 15. That means also they've got a lot of time to fulfil their potential and I'm hopeful they will."

"What is really happening is that the chess world is very competitive nowadays. So a lot of people fighting for every qualification sport, every tournament and as a result, it's very hard. Hari Krishna came up to the top-20 and he's still doing well. Vidit a bit further behind, but still a 2700 player." Anand said he was shocked by the death of NBA legend Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash last month along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

"The worst thing is that probably what he's thinking when the chopper is going down. It must be an awful feeling for a father to be in that situation. If you think about it, it's really horrible.

"I followed his career in the Lakers and all and he's a huge legend in basketball. And the story is just very tragic. First of all him but his daughter was there as well," he said.

Anand further spoke about his autobiography and said his former seconds including Surya Sekhar Ganguly and Peter Heine Nielsen liked the book.

"A lot of people said it was very frank. What's the point of trying to be diplomatic and skirt these issues. You just say what you want. And that's probably the feedback that I enjoyed the most. If someone thought that they got some insight into you that they didn't have earlier than I thought, well, mission accomplished."