Amid Massive Backlash Post NZ Debacle, Gautam Gambhir Earns BIG Praise From Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has massively praised Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir amid the backlash the latter has been facing after the series whitewash against New Zealand. The 59-year-old responded to Gambhir's birthday wish to him three days ago, claiming that the former Indian cricketer is an inspiration and brings utmost honesty.

Gambhir and SRK, the owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders go a long way back as the former was the captain of the franchise when the franchise lifted the trophy in 2012 and 2014. Shahrukh also roped in Gambhir as the mentor of the franchise and it paid dividends as the Knight Riders won the title for the third time.

Gambhir posted a tweet on SRK's birthday, writing:

"Here’s to the man who keeps turning 25! Your energy, charisma & charm gets more youthful every year! May you keep spreading love forever!"

The veteran actor replied by tweeting:

"I’m 25?!? I thought I was younger…. Ha ha… thank you GG for being such an inspiration. And the honesty u bring to life. My Captain forever and more. Love u."

Gautam Gambhir faces litmus test ahead of the Australia tour:

Meanwhile, Gambhir faces a litmus test as India's next sojourn in red-ball cricket will be the Australia tour. Rohit Sharma and co. will play five Tests in Australia, beginning on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Squad for Australia tour: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed.