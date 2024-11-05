 Amid Massive Backlash Post NZ Debacle, Gautam Gambhir Earns BIG Praise From Shah Rukh Khan
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAmid Massive Backlash Post NZ Debacle, Gautam Gambhir Earns BIG Praise From Shah Rukh Khan

Amid Massive Backlash Post NZ Debacle, Gautam Gambhir Earns BIG Praise From Shah Rukh Khan

Under Gautam Gambhir as coach, India suffered a 3-0 whitewash at home to New Zealand.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Tuesday, November 05, 2024, 09:00 PM IST
article-image
Gautam Gambhir and Shah Rukh Khan. | (Credits: Twitter)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan has massively praised Team India head coach Gautam Gambhir amid the backlash the latter has been facing after the series whitewash against New Zealand. The 59-year-old responded to Gambhir's birthday wish to him three days ago, claiming that the former Indian cricketer is an inspiration and brings utmost honesty.

Read Also
Mumbai Test: India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir Expresses Great Disappointment On Series Loss
article-image

Gambhir and SRK, the owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders go a long way back as the former was the captain of the franchise when the franchise lifted the trophy in 2012 and 2014. Shahrukh also roped in Gambhir as the mentor of the franchise and it paid dividends as the Knight Riders won the title for the third time.

Gambhir posted a tweet on SRK's birthday, writing:

"Here’s to the man who keeps turning 25! Your energy, charisma & charm gets more youthful every year! May you keep spreading love forever!"

FPJ Shorts
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: BCCI Unveil Dates And Venue For Marquee Event
IPL 2025 Mega Auction: BCCI Unveil Dates And Venue For Marquee Event
RTE Non-Compliance: 199 Of 218 Schools Under Raju Tadvi Found Compliant With Right To Education Act
RTE Non-Compliance: 199 Of 218 Schools Under Raju Tadvi Found Compliant With Right To Education Act
CBI Conducts Searches Across 20 Locations In 3 States In Illegal Stone Mining Probe, Seizes Cash And Precious Metals
CBI Conducts Searches Across 20 Locations In 3 States In Illegal Stone Mining Probe, Seizes Cash And Precious Metals
Thane: 22-Year-Old Found Dead In Ulhasnagar, Suspected Lung Ailments Linked To Alcohol Addiction
Thane: 22-Year-Old Found Dead In Ulhasnagar, Suspected Lung Ailments Linked To Alcohol Addiction

The veteran actor replied by tweeting:

"I’m 25?!? I thought I was younger…. Ha ha… thank you GG for being such an inspiration. And the honesty u bring to life. My Captain forever and more. Love u."

Gautam Gambhir faces litmus test ahead of the Australia tour:

Meanwhile, Gambhir faces a litmus test as India's next sojourn in red-ball cricket will be the Australia tour. Rohit Sharma and co. will play five Tests in Australia, beginning on November 22 at the Optus Stadium in Perth.

Squad for Australia tour: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant (WK), Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel (WK), R Ashwin, R Jadeja, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep, Prasidh Krishna, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar.

Reserves: Mukesh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: BCCI Unveil Dates And Venue For Marquee Event

IPL 2025 Mega Auction: BCCI Unveil Dates And Venue For Marquee Event

Amid Massive Backlash Post NZ Debacle, Gautam Gambhir Earns BIG Praise From Shah Rukh Khan

Amid Massive Backlash Post NZ Debacle, Gautam Gambhir Earns BIG Praise From Shah Rukh Khan

'Dilli Mein Ajaz Patel Aur Glenn Phillips Jaise Spinner Mil Jaayenge': Mohammad Kaif After New...

'Dilli Mein Ajaz Patel Aur Glenn Phillips Jaise Spinner Mil Jaayenge': Mohammad Kaif After New...

'He Could Have Taken The Game Away From Us': Ajaz Patel Reflects On Rishabh Pant's Innings In Mumbai...

'He Could Have Taken The Game Away From Us': Ajaz Patel Reflects On Rishabh Pant's Innings In Mumbai...

Team India And Pakistan Cricketers Likely To Play Together As Afro-Asia Cup Talks Revived

Team India And Pakistan Cricketers Likely To Play Together As Afro-Asia Cup Talks Revived