American golfer Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena Sims wants to be swimsuit model

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 04:39 PM IST
article-image
Jena Sims

Model Jena Sims, wife of US golfer Brooks Koepka is keen on becoming a swimsuit model.

According to a report in the British tabloid, The Sun, Jena has submitted to be Sports Illustrated swimwear rookie this year.

"I am a firm believer in going after what you want,” said Jena. "That's why I'm submitting for my dream job of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit rookie."

She also shed light on her charity work to help make a difference in the world.

"Helping people and spreading joy really is my passion and I know that together we can create an even more positive impact on the world," she added.

Koepka and Jena tied the knot in the Caribbean last week after being in a relationship for five years.

article-image

