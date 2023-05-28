Ambati Rayudu to retire from IPL after CSK vs GT final in Ahmedabad: 'No U-turn'

BCCI/IPL

Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu confirmed on Sunday that he will retire from the Indian Premier League after the final match of this season against Gujarat Titans in Ahmedabad.

"2 great teams mi nd csk,204 matches,14 seasons,11 playoffs,8 finals,5 trophies.hopefully 6th tonight.

"It’s been quite a journey.I have decided that tonight’s final is going to be my last game in the Ipl.i truly hav enjoyed playing this great tournament.Thank u all. No u turn," Rayudu tweeted just over an hour before the CSK vs GT final.

This is a breaking news, more details to follow...