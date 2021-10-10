'Am I having a bad dream': Fans fume after CSK drops Suresh Raina from playing XI against DC in Qualifier 1

Chennai Super Kings won the toss against Delhi Capitals on Sunday in the first qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in Dubai. The MS Dhoni led team opted to bowl first against Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals.

However, to fans' disappointment, CSK didn't include Suresh Raina in the line-up as they decided to carry on with an unchanged playing XI.

Raina, who has been struggling with poor form in the UAE leg, last played against Rajasthan Royals and scored just 3 runs off 5 deliveries. Since then, he has been benched and this is the third game in a row that he missed out.

With 10 wins from 14 matches, DC finished as the top-placed side. On the other hand, CSK registered 9 wins from 14 matches to finish at the 2nd spot. The winning team of today's tie will qualify for the final while the losing team will have one more go for a place in the summit clash.

The reason behind Raina’s non-selection is yet unknown but Chennai fans are certainly way disappointed which is pretty evident on social media. The Twitterati are not pleased to digest the fact that the champion team CSK has benched Raina in the knockout stages, in today’s all-important clash.

Here are the reactions:

Why no raina in today's match, raina is still better than robin#noraina — Sou rav (@iamsourav_17) October 10, 2021

If thala is not able to contributing and still he leading the team then why not Raina........this is massive blow and insult from CSK manegement....

I am csk fan and today💔#noraina — Sagar deshmukh (@9730494579) October 10, 2021

#noRaina Not watching the match without Raina ! #Raina — Ashutosh Banerjee (@banerjeeashuto1) October 10, 2021

It is hurting more than anything. Last year he was not played due to some issues and now the team is not giving him chances. Ok he is not in good form in recent matches but he got more experience in playing playoffs. #noraina#CSKvsDC — Vali Pspk (@pspk_vali) October 10, 2021

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 08:20 PM IST