'Always Glued To His Girlfriend': Hardik Pandya Lands In Chennai With Mahieka Sharma, Netizens Question Focus Ahead Of IND VS ZIM T20 WC26 Clash | VIDEO

The Indian cricket team touched down in Chennai on Monday ahead of a must-win clash against Zimbabwe. The Men in Blue arrived on the back of a humiliating defeat in Ahmedabad, going down by 76 runs on Sunday. The spotlight once again fell on Hardik Pandya, who arrived in tow with girlfriend Mahieka Sharma.

Sharma has been a constant presence alongside the India all-rounder throughout the tournament, attending games and travelling together with the team. In Chennai, Hardik had his arm around her shoulder as they walked towards the team bus. The video of their entry has since gone viral on social media.

Hardik's dating life has been a major talking point throughout the T20 World Cup 2026. While wives and girlfriends are not allowed to travel with the players unless a long tour, Mahieka's constant presence has attracted media and fan attention.

Hardik has not been shy to express his love for her, blowing her kisses from the boundary in a number of public displays of affection. The couple have been inseparable throughout the course of the tournament.

Netizens question Hardik's focus

While happy for Hardik, fans questioned whether Mahieka's presence all the time was not distracting for Hardik. Pandya did not have the best of times in Ahmedabad and would be keen to make amends in Chennai.

As one user questioned, "Isn’t there a bit too much noise around Hardik Pandya and Mahika in the middle of a World Cup? This is crucial time, and India needs Hardik locked in. Hope all the off-field buzz doesn’t distract him when the stakes are this high."

Another user criticised him, saying his best performances were with his girlfriend than on the cricket field.

The massive defeat marked India suffering their first defeat in 18 matches in ICC events across white-ball formats since losing the finals of the 2023 World Cup against Australia at the same venue -- Narendra Modi Stadium. The defeat has pushed India's Net Run Rate (NRR) down to -3.800.

To remain in semifinal contention, India must win both remaining Super 8 Group 1 matches to stay in contention for the semifinal berth. The Men in Blue will also need to make sure they improve their NRR so they don't have to rely on others' results for their progress.