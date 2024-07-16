'Always About Individuals': Parthiv Patel Criticises RCB's Team Culture Amid Not Winning IPL Trophy Yet

Royal Challengers Bengaluru. | (Credits: Twitter)

Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) keeper-batter Parthiv Patel has hit out at the team culture of the franchise for paying more heed to the individuals. With the franchise one possessing the star-studded trio of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle, the retired cricketer felt preference was always given more to them.

Despite having Kohli, De Villiers, and Gayle for multiple seasons, RCB failed to capture the title and is one of the few franchises to have never lifted the trophy. The franchise has made it to the finals on three occasions, but lost all of them.

Speaking to Cyrus Says podcast, Parthiv said the chief reason RCB has not won trophies is giving too much importance and limelight to individuals.

"I played for RCB, I've have been there for four years. The team is always about individuals it's not about the team. And then everyone will come out of that team will say that. Because it's all about Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, and Chris Gayle when I was in the team. So they were given the kind of special preference always so there the team culture was not there you can see clearly when they are playing, and that is the reason why they haven't won the trophies. That's the fact."