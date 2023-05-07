'Allah is watching': Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq reacts after being dropped for comments against team experimentation

Pakistan batsman Imam-ul-Haq was dropped from the Pakistan team for the 4th and 5th ODI of the 5-match series against New Zealand after his controversial comments where he spoke against experimenting with the lineup despite Pakistan taking an unassailable 3-0 lead in the series. Imam, who was player of the match in the third ODI, was not too pleased by the option of playing Iftikhar Ahmed or Mohammad Haris as power-hitters in the middle overs.

"To be honest, I don't think so because we don't have time to do experiments," he said. "With Agha [Salman], Shadab [Khan], and [Mohammad] Nawaz, we have enough power-hitting to improvise. It's just a matter of giving them confidence. Their stats aren't as big as we have in the top three, and it's tough for them because they get five to six overs, but their chip-in is impactful and useful."

"Imam took to Twitter to express his displeasure after being dropped from the team," he wrote.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Middle order struggles

Pakistan's top order, consisting of Imam, Fakhar Zaman, and Babar Azam, have been the backbone of their batting, contributing 62.6% of the team's runs since the 2019 ODI World Cup, which is the highest among all nations. Their average of 19 runs per dismissal is also the highest for any team. The partnership between Imam and Babar has yielded an average of 89.83, with six hundred-run stands, while Fakhar-Babar and Fakhar-Imam have put on 817 and 812 runs, respectively.

However, Pakistan's middle order has struggled to build on the strong foundation laid by the top order. The batters between No. 4 and No. 7 have averaged 26.9, slightly lower than West Indies, whose middle-order batters average 26.2. Imam stated that he preferred to have a settled line-up with the bat as the ODI World Cup was around the corner, but emphasised the need for their bowlers to take wickets more frequently during the middle overs.