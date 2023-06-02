All you need to know about World Bicycle day

A group of people riding bicycles. | (Credits: Twitter)

World Bicycle Day, celebrated on June 3rd every year, is celebrated to raise awareness of the value of bicycles as a mode of transportation, promoting sustainability, health, and well-being. In April 2018, the United Nations General Assembly designated this observation to commemorate the bicycle's distinctiveness, adaptability, and sustainability, as well as its good impact on society.

The bicycle is a simple, inexpensive, dependable, and environmentally friendly means of transportation. It contributes significantly to lowering carbon emissions, fighting climate change, and improving air quality. Bicycles also help with physical fitness by encouraging an active and healthy lifestyle.

History of Bicycle day:

The origins of World Bicycle Day can be traced back to April 2018, when the United Nations General Assembly passed a resolution designating June 3rd as the official day to commemorate bicycles. Turkmenistan spearheaded the campaign to establish World Bicycle Day, with the support of numerous other countries. Turkmenistan introduced the idea to recognise and promote the bicycle's contribution in fulfilling the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals.

The establishment of World Bicycle Day demonstrates the appreciation for the bicycle's adaptability and positive impact on numerous parts of society. It emphasised the importance of promoting cycling as a means of transportation capable of addressing critical global concerns like climate change, air pollution, traffic congestion, and inactive lifestyles.

Significance:

The goal of World Bicycle Day is to increase awareness about the benefits of riding while also advocating for better infrastructure and regulations that promote cycling as a safe and accessible means of transportation. It promotes individuals, communities, and governments to promote and embrace cycling as a solution to a variety of societal issues such as traffic congestion, pollution, and sedentary lifestyles.

How is it celebrated?

On World bicycle day, many events and activities are held around the world to commemorate the importance of the vehicle. Community bike rides, cycling competitions, bike maintenance and safety seminars, exhibitions and campaigns promoting cycling as a sustainable source of transportation are examples.

World Bicycle Day serves as a reminder of the bicycle's ability to contribute to sustainable development and make the world a healthier and more ecologically friendly place. It encourages people to explore cycling as a mode of transportation alternative and motivates authorities to invest in cycling infrastructure and regulations to make cities more bicycle-friendly.