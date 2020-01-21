All that is wrong with India’s approach to football

One of the biggest obstacles for football’s quality to develop in India doesn’t only restrict at the popularity of the sport. In fact, it has a proud football culture connected to it since 1870s.

Ask any basal Mohun Bagan fan, and he will easily run your imagination through India’s rich footballing history and tight Kolkata derbies.

Yet, not all is hunky-dory on the field.

Football is a contact sport which demands physique more than technique in learning stages. And we are a squad of 1.3 billion people failing to produce a well built set of players, who can challenge European, South American, or even our South Asian counterparts consistently.

So, it certainly begs the question: Where are we going wrong?

We celebrated ISL thinking it was the cure to our woes, built infrastructure to support it. But six years down the line after its inception, we are seeing its popularity fade increasingly at a faster pace.