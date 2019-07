All India squash Open: Top seeds Abhishek Pradhan, Urwashi Joshi champs

Mumbai: Top seeds proved their billing right as they went on to clinch the titles in the respective groupd. Abhishek Pradhan and Urwashi Joshi, bagged the men’s and women’s titles in the GSC-All India squash Open, hosted by Goregaon Sports Club at their courts here on Friday. Both the top seeds overpowered their respective rivals, in a commanding display of tactical power, speed and precision. Pradhan after a closely fought first game, prevailed over Abhishek Agarwal, 12-10, 11-2, 3-11, 13-11, while Urwashi, but for the first game, which went over extra points, she ran away with ease, beating Navmi Sharma (MH) in straight games (12-10, 11-2, 11-7).

However, Chandigarh’s Prthivi Singh fought all the way in a battle of ups and downs to get the better of Maharashtra’s Advait Adik in a thrilling boys under-19 final, which went to the wire before the Chandigrah lad prevailed at 8-11, 11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 11-9. Local boy Purav Rambhia, upset top seeded Ishaan Dable, also Maharashtra 11-8, 11-9, 11-7 in the boys under-11 final.

Results (All finals)

Men: (1)- Abhishek Pradhan (MH) bt (2)- Abhishek Agarwal (MH) 12-10, 11-2, 3-11,13-11; Over-35: (1)-Amitpal Kohli (MH) bt Saurabh Nayar (CH) 11-6, 12-14, 11-9, 11-6. Women: (1)-Urwashi Joshi (MH) bt; Navmi Sharma (MH) 12-10,11-2, 11-7. Boys (U-19): Prithi Singh (CH) bt Advait Adik (MH) 8-11, 11-9, 11-8, 9-11, 11-9; Under-17: (2)- Mohit Bhatt (MH) bt Arman Darukhanwalla (MH) 11-9,11-7, 11-6; Under-15: (1)-Sharan Punjabi (MH) bt Adhish Kancharia (MH) 11-8, 11-9, 11-5; Under-13: (1)-Karan Yadav (UP) bt (2)-Siddharth Bhandari (MH) 8-11, 11-5, 11-6, 14-12; Under-11: (2)- Purav Rambhia (MH) bt (1)-Ishaan Dable (MH) 11-8, 11-9, 11-7. Girls (U-17): (2)- Anannya Morey (MH) bt (1)-Tanishka Jain (MH) 11-5, 11-7, 11-5; Under-15: Shameena Riaz (TN) bt (1)- Aaryaa Belsare (MH) 8-11, 11-8, 11-5, 11-6; Under-13: Karina Phipps (MH) bt (2)- Ipsa Mishra (MH) 11-8, 11-8, 3-11, 14-12; Under-11: (2)- Sehar Nayar (CH) bt (1)- Vyomika Khandelwal (MH) 11-3, 7-11, 11-2,11-2.

Zubin, Isha top seeded

Maharashtra state ranked Zubin Taraporwalla and Isha Chavan have been top seeded in the men’s and youth girls singles in the JSW-4th Thane District ranking table tennis tournament, organised by Jindal Table Tennis Academy at their Jindal Table Tennis Academy in from tomorrow. Around 300 players in various age groups will be taking part in this 4-day event. The finals of all the events will be played on Saturday July 13.

Seedings

Men: 1. Zubin Taraporwala; 2. Mayuresh Kelkar; 3. Jash Dalvi; 4. Jitendra Yadav. Youth boys: 1. Jash Dalvi; 2.Jitendra Yadav, 3. Dinesh Patel; 4. Aalap Gokhale. Youth girls: 1. Isha Chavan; 2. Tiya Wagh. Jr boys: 1. Siddeesh Sawant; 2. Dinesh Patel; 3. Sharman Dedhia; 4. Aalap Gokhale. Jr girls: 1. Isha Chavan; 2. Shravani Sawant; 3.Tiya Wagh; 4. Poonam Yadav.