All India squash Open: It is all Abhishek affair in final

Mumbai: Favourites Abhisheks- the top seed Pradhan and the 2nd seed Agarwal- proved their class as they steamrolled into the finals of the men’s title clash of the GSC-All India squash Open, hosted by Goregaon Sports Club at their courts here on Thursday.

On a day, when almost all the ranked players in different age groups justified their standing, Pradhan defeated his Maharashtra teammate Aishwary Singh 11-9, 11-5, 11-3, Agarwal outplayed another statemate Rohit Kadam 11-4, 11-3, 11-7.Top seed Urwashi Joshi, of Maharashtra, who made the women’s title round untroubled, beating Prapti Salunke (MH) 11-3, 11-6, 11-3, Urwashi will take on Navmi Sharma who routed Mehak Gupta 11-0, 11-1, 11-4.

However, the boys under-19 event saw Advait Adik toppling the top seeded Araash Mehta (MH) with a stunning 11-3, 11-4, 11-5 win. But the day’s toughest fight was in the boys under-17, where state lad Arman Darukhanwalla rallied from 1-2 to get past Jay Vaknalli 7-11, 11-6, 5-11, 11-8, 11-5. Arman next will face second seeded Mohit Bhatt who dropped a game before defeating Arnav Mandhana 9-11,11-4, 11-5, 11-9.

Results (All Sfs)

Men: (1)- Abhishek Pradhan (MH) bt Aishwary Singh (MH) 11-9, 11-5, 11-3; (2)- Abhishek Agarwal (MH) bt Rohit Kadam (MH) 11-4, 11-3, 11-7; Over-35: (1)-Amitpal Kohli (MH) bt Ajay Pawar (MH) 11-3, 11-4, 11-5; Saurabh Nayar (CH) bt Sanjay Pawar (MH) 11-6, 11-4, 4-11, 11-9.

Women: (1)-Urwashi Joshi (MH) bt Prapti Salunke (MH) 11-3, 11-6, 11-3; Navmi Sharma (MH) bt Mehak Gupta (MH) 11-0, 11-1, 11-4.

Boys (U-19): Prithi Singh (CH) bt (2)- Avinash Yadav (MH) 11-6, 11-4, 11-5; Advait Adik (MH) bt (1)- Araash Mehta (MH) 11-3, 11-4, 11-5; Under-17: Arman Darukhanwalla (MH) bt Jay Vaknalli (MH) 7-11, 11-6, 5-11, 11-8, 11-5; (2)- Mohit Bhatt (MH) bt Arnav Mandhana (MH) 9-11,11-4, 11-5, 11-9; Under-15: (1)-Sharan Punjabi (MH) bt Krish Khandelwal (MH) 11-2, 11-3, 11-6; Adhish Kancharia (MH) bt (2)- Devay Mehta (MH) 11-5, 3-11, 11-5, 11-7. Under-13: (1)-Karan Yadav (UP) bt Vedant Chheda (MH) 11-3, 7-11, 11-4, 11-2; (2)-Siddharth Bhandari bt Dhruv Khanna (MH) 11-2, 11-6, 11-4; Under-11: (1)-Ishaan Dable (MH) bt Arnav Ddharia (MH) 11-8, 11-6, 11-2; (2)- Purav Rambhia (MH) bt HridhaanShah (MH) 11-8, 11-7, 8-11, 11-8.

Girls (U-17): (1)-Tanishka Jain (MH) bt Sarah Vethekar (MH) 11-4, 11-7, 11-8; (2)- Anannya Morey (MH) bt Irina Iris (TN) 7-11, 11-7, 11-2, 8-11, 14-12; Under-15: (1)- Aaryaa Belsare IMH) bt Prini Jain (MH) 11-2, 11-4, 11-5; S Riaz (TN) bt (2)- Maansha Bohra (RJ) 11-4, 12-14, 111-4, 11-8; Under-13: Karina Phipps (MH) bt S Bhandare (GA) 11-6, 5-11,10-12, 11-8,12-10; (2)- Ipsa Mishra (MH) bt Navya Sundarrajan (UP) 5-11, 11-4, 11-8, 11-7; Under-11: (1)- V Khandelwal (MH) bt A Mishra (MH) 11-6, 11-4, 11-3; (2)- S Nayar (CH) bt A \Dubey (MH) 11-6, 11-6, 11-4.

- FPJ Sports Desk