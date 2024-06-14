 'All Eyes on Vaishno Devi': Travis Head Joins Hassan Ali To Condemn Terrorist Attack On Pilgrims In J&K's Reasi
The news of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir seemed to have reached Travis Head as he took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) and expressed his solidarity with the victims of tragic incident

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Friday, June 14, 2024, 08:26 AM IST
article-image
Travis Head showed his solidarity with the victims of the Reasi terrorist attack | Credits: Twitter

Australia opener Travis Head became the latest international cricketer after Pakistan pacer Hassan Ali condemned the terrorist attack on Mata Vaishno Devi's pilgrims in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The terrorist attack on the bus that was carrying the pilgrims to the religious shrine Mata Vaishno Devi on Sunday evening grabbed not just national headlines but became international news. It has been reported that Pakistani terrorists killed 10 Hindu pilgrims and left dozens injured.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) already begun their investigation into the horrendous terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir and reportedly 20 perpetrators have been taken into custody for questioning regarding their role in the terrorist attack.

article-image

The news of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir seemed to have reached Travis Head as he took to his X handle (formerly Twitter) and expressed his solidarity with the victims of tragic incident, with a tweet, "All Eyes Vaishno Devi Attack.'

