All eyes on ICC meeting today

Mumbai

Today, the entire cricketing fraternity's focus will be on the board meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC) board, during the conference call.

The fate of the T20 World Cup, to be held in Australia, will top the agenda. The T20 World Cup Down Under will be pushed to 2022, to make way for the cash-rich Indian Premier League, which has been the main source of income for all, according to an ICC member.

The cash-rich league is too big an enterprise to fail and the likelihood of such a possibility is remote, according to sources.

The IPL generates one-third of cricket’s international revenue and has all the reasons to be the top priority at the meeting. Given this situation, there is very little chance for the T20 WC to be held as scheduled.

There is speculation that the T20WC to be held in Australia is likely to be postponed to 2022, after India hosts the 2021 edition.

However, India will tour Australia later this year, according to guidelines issued by the ICC and this will enable Cricket Australia to recoup the financial losses incurred due to the pandemic.

Among the other items on the agenda, would be the candidate for the ICC's hot seat. Saurav Ganguly, the BCCI boss's name is doing the rounds, with the England and Wales Cricket Board’s former chairman Colin Graves also in the running.

Tax exemptions for the 2021 T20 World Cup will also be on the agenda, among the others, according to sources.