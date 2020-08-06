Alexis Sanchez joins Inter Milan on a three-year-deal till 2023

Alexis moved to the Serie A club on a one-season loan in August 2019 from Manchester United and has made 29 appearances for the San Siro side, scoring four goals.

"Everyone at Manchester United wishes Alexis Sanchez all the best in his future career as he joins Inter Milan on a permanent transfer," Manchester United said in a statement.

The 31-year-old had scored five goals in 45 appearances for the Reds.