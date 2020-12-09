Alejandro Sabella, who led Argentina to World Cup final in 2014, passes away at 66

Less than two weeks after the demise of Diego Maradona, his compatriot Alejandro Sabella, who led Argentina to the World Cup final in 2014, passed away at 66 after years of battling with cancer and heart problem.

Sabella and Maradona played for the Argentine national side in the 1980s.

The Argentine died due to "secondary dilated cardiomyopathy and long time cardiotoxicity," said the hospital where Sabella had spent the last couple of weeks.

Lionel Messi, the Argentine national team skipper, paid his tribute to the former coach. Taking to Instagram, Messi wrote: "It was a pleasure to share so much with you. Alejandro was a great person, aside from being a model professional who shaped my career and helped me learn much from him."

"We enjoyed together some of my favourite footballing memories during qualification for the World Cup and in the World Cup itself. My condolences to all his family and friends."