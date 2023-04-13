Al Nassr sack coach Rudi Garcia after reports of rift with Cristiano Ronaldo

Saudi club Al Nassr and head coach Rudi Garcia parted ways on Thursday and the reason for his departure is said to be due to Cristiano Ronaldo expressing his dissatisfaction with the his approach.

The club's U-19 coach Dinko Jelicic will manage the senior team.

"AlNassr can announce that Head Coach Rudi Garcia has left the Club by mutual agreement. The board and everyone at AlNassr would like to thank Rudi and his staff for their dedicated work during the past 8 months.

"We can announce that our U19 coach, Mr. Dinko Jelicic will be the new head coach for the first team," Al Nassr said in a statement.

Garcia, Ronaldo fallout

The reported departure of Rudi Garcia as Al-Nassr's manager could be attributed to Ronaldo's influence within the club.

The incident at the end of the Al-Feiha match suggests that the Portuguese star may be losing patience with the team's performance and management style.

Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr in January 2023 in a record-breaking move and is earning an estimated £173 million per year.

This amount includes image rights and commercial commitments, making it the highest wage in football. Given his salary, Ronaldo is likely to have significant influence within the club.

Despite Ronaldo's impressive performance with 11 league goals in just 10 games, Al-Nassr has recently lost their lead in the Saudi Arabian top division.