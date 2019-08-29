Akhil Rabindra aims to finish GT4 European Series on a high

Bengaluru: Ace India rider Akhil Rabindra, the only Asian to seal an Aston Martin Racing Driver Academy spot earlier this year, is aiming for a podium finish in the final race weekend of the GT4 European series, which is scheduled at the Nurburgring Grand Prix track in Germany from August 30.

The GT4 European series this weekend will see 32 cars compete for the top honours. With one-podium-finish at the Brands Hatch, Akhil is currently seventh in the Silver Cup category.

Till the end of the third round, he was in the top 5 but due to car related issues, Akhil had to miss out three races, resulting in his losing some valuable points.

Akhil and his team, who are driving the Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT4 in the ongoing season, have had a decent run of form for Prosport Performance. The team, with 64 points, are currently placed in the 20th position on the points table after four events of the GT4 European Series.

"I'm really excited about the last round of the European series. It's a track where I have done well before and now I am looking forward to getting another strong result," Akhil said ahead of the race.

The 5.148 km long Nurburgring GP track is a motorsports complex based in Nurburg, Germany, with a capacity of 1.5 lakh. With 16 turns, the circuit has always been a challenging one for the drivers.

The 50-minute qualification round for the race is scheduled on Saturday followed by Race 1 and Race 2 on Sunday.