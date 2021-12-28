Akash secures top position in Tent Pegging at Junior National Equestrian Championship

In the ongoing Junior National Equestrian Championship, Akash Kaushik, on his horse Alah Rakha, secured top position with 35.5 out of maximum possible 36 in the Young Rider Tent Pegging Lance category at the Amateur Riders Club in Mumbai.

Organised under the aegis of EFI Young Riders category players participated in the Tent Pegging event at Polo arena. For this eye-catching and action-packed event where young players showcased their talent and skills, the maximum points target given to the players to achieve was 36.

Rajveer Singh riding his horse Princess, stood second with 28/36 points. R Thakur, Adeel Akhter and Paraj Shah from ARC were named for third, fourth and fifth position as they secured 27.5/36, 25.5/36 and 18/36 points respectively.

After securing top spot, Kaushik said, “Participating in the JNEC is very thrilling and helped me to gain a lot of experience.

“My performance in the event could have been better, the competition was immense and really kept me on my toes.”

Talking about the competition, he said, “All the participants had got their best game to the event and it felt really good to compete and gave me a good experience.

“The arrangements done by ARC were amazing and on point. The ground staff were on their toes to make sure the event runs smoothly.”

Published on: Tuesday, December 28, 2021, 06:36 PM IST