 Ajith V Kumar & Jai Bhagwan Shine Amongst Stars On Day 2 As Multiple Records Break In PKL Season 11 Auction
e-Paper Get App
HomeSportsAjith V Kumar & Jai Bhagwan Shine Amongst Stars On Day 2 As Multiple Records Break In PKL Season 11 Auction

Ajith V Kumar & Jai Bhagwan Shine Amongst Stars On Day 2 As Multiple Records Break In PKL Season 11 Auction

Eight players crossed the 1 crore mark for the first time in PKL auction history.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 16, 2024, 10:14 PM IST
article-image
PKL Player auction. | (Credits: Twitter)

Top highlights from the Pro Kabaddi Season 11 Player Auction

118 players sold over the two days of the Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 Player Auction. Eight players crossed the 1 crore mark for the first time in PKL history.

FPJ Shorts
Video: Jayden Seales Struck On His Eye By Dragonfly, Pulls Out Of Run-Up On Day 2 Of WI vs SA 2nd Test
Video: Jayden Seales Struck On His Eye By Dragonfly, Pulls Out Of Run-Up On Day 2 Of WI vs SA 2nd Test
Mumbai Video: TTE Assaulted By Passenger On Churchgate-Virar Fast AC Local Train, Visuals Surface
Mumbai Video: TTE Assaulted By Passenger On Churchgate-Virar Fast AC Local Train, Visuals Surface
Mumbai: Kenyan Woman Arrested By DRI For Smuggling Liquid Cocaine Worth ₹20 Crore Concealed In Shampoo Bottles
Mumbai: Kenyan Woman Arrested By DRI For Smuggling Liquid Cocaine Worth ₹20 Crore Concealed In Shampoo Bottles
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2024 Schedule OUT; Check Here
Chhattisgarh NEET UG Counselling 2024 Schedule OUT; Check Here

Sachin (Tamil Thalaivas – INR 2.15 Crore) emerged as the most expensive player. Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh (Haryana Steelers – INR 2.07) emerged as the most expensive foreign player in PKL Season 11 Player Auction

Sunil Kumar (U Mumba - INR 1.015 Crore) became the most expensive Indian defender ever. Among the Category C players, Ajith V Kumar emerged as the highest bid, attracting an amount of INR 66 Lakh from Puneri Paltan.

Among the Category D players, Arjun Rathi emerged as the highest bid, attracting an amount of INR 41 from Bengal Warriorz.

Mumbai, August 16th 2024: The Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 11 Player Auction was successfully conducted by Mashal Sports in Mumbai from 15-16 August 2024. Sachin, who was acquired by Tamil Thalaivas, emerged as the most expensive buy at the two-day event. He was acquired for INR 2.15 Crore. A total of 118 players were sold to the 12 franchises during the PKL Season 11 Player Auction.

Category C players strike gold:

Ajith V Kumar became the most expensive player in Category C in this year's Player Auction after he was acquired by Puneri Paltan for INR 66 lakh, meanwhile, Jai Bhagwan was bought by Bengaluru Bulls for INR 63 Lakh.

Category D players in the spotlight:

Arjun Rathi emerged as the most expensive player in Category D after he was acquired by Bengal Warriorz for INR 41 Lakh. Furthermore, Mohd. Amaan found a place in the Puneri Paltan team for INR 16.2 lakh and Stuwart Singh was bought for INR 14.2 lakh by U Mumba.

"Extremely happy to see that all franchises have built well-balanced squads" - Anupam Goswami

Speaking on behalf of Mr. Anupam Goswami, Head Sports Leagues, Mashal Sports and League Commissioner, Pro Kabaddi League said, “I would like to thank all the PKL stakeholders for yet another exceptional PKL Player Auction. After witnessing a record eight players cross the 1 crore mark on Day 1, it was remarkable to see Category C players such as Ajith V Kumar and Jai Bhagwan attract strong bidding of over 60 Lakh on Day 2. I am extremely happy to see that all franchises have built well-balanced squads, which promises a highly competitive PKL Season 11.”

Star raider of the Player Auction Sachin spoke about being sold to Tamil Thalaivas for INR 2.15 Cr – the highest bid in this year’s Player Auction, “I didn’t expect my bid to be so high. It feels really good to join the Tamil Thalaivas. This is certainly a life-changing moment for me. The team has put faith in my abilities and I’ll certainly give my best in the upcoming season.”

Meanwhile, the Hi-Flyer Pawan Sehrawat, who returned to Telugu Titans for INR 1.725 Crore, said, “I knew that the Telugu Titans would utilize the FBM card for me. I couldn’t carry out the job that I was bought for in the last season, but I’ve received another chance to complete my unfinished business with the franchise. I have worked with Telugu Titans’ new Head Coach Krishna Kumar Hooda before and I had a great experience playing under him. He’s an experienced coach and he knows how to make his raiders perform.”

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Video: Jayden Seales Struck On His Eye By Dragonfly, Pulls Out Of Run-Up On Day 2 Of WI vs SA 2nd...

Video: Jayden Seales Struck On His Eye By Dragonfly, Pulls Out Of Run-Up On Day 2 Of WI vs SA 2nd...

Ajith V Kumar & Jai Bhagwan Shine Amongst Stars On Day 2 As Multiple Records Break In PKL Season 11...

Ajith V Kumar & Jai Bhagwan Shine Amongst Stars On Day 2 As Multiple Records Break In PKL Season 11...

'My Journey Here Has Allowed Me To Meet So Many People': Vinesh Phogat Posts Heartfelt Note After...

'My Journey Here Has Allowed Me To Meet So Many People': Vinesh Phogat Posts Heartfelt Note After...

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Largest-Ever Indian Contingent Gets Grand Send-Off

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Largest-Ever Indian Contingent Gets Grand Send-Off

Pro-Kabaddi League: Most Expensive Players Over The Two-Day Auction

Pro-Kabaddi League: Most Expensive Players Over The Two-Day Auction