Ajit Wadekar Birth Anniversary: Here's a look at the former India cricketer’s career

Ajit Wadekar, who was born on April 1, 1941, is considered to be one of the greatest cricketers to have played for India.

Wadekar, whose international career spanned over eight years (from 1966 to 1974), was famously known for captaining the Indian cricket team to their first overseas victory in the West Indies and England in 1971.

The left-handed batsman played 37 Tests for India scoring 2113 runs at an average of 31.07 which included one century (143 against New Zealand at Wellington in 1968) and 14 half-centuries.

Considered to be an aggressive batsman, Wadekar made his first-class debut for Bombay in 1958 but had to wait for eight years before earning his maiden India call up (against the West Indies at the Brabourne Stadium in Bombay).

After some fine series wins over tough opponents at home and overseas, Wadekar retired from all forms of cricket after leading India to a series defeat against England in 1974.

Post-retirement, Wadekar served as the manager of the Indian cricket team in the 1990s.

Wadekar was honoured with the Arjuna Award (1967) and Padmashri (1972) for his excellence in the sport.

He passed away aged 77 in 2018 and was cremated with full state honours in the Shivaji Park crematorium in Mumbai.

Published on: Thursday, March 31, 2022, 05:11 PM IST