Ajit Naik Memorial Under-14 selection trials cricket tournament: Nallasopara Centre snatch narrow win

Yuvraj: Chimmajiappa Centre, Vasai all-rounder Yuvraj Patil claimed 4 wickets for 47 runs and later scored a composed 82 runs, is seen receiving his 'Man of the Match' award from the umpires. |

Mumbai, May 9: Nallasopra Centre lads bowled well and backed by excellent fielding managed to snatch a close and crucial 4-run 1st innings lead, which helped to record a win against Tarapur Vidya Mandir Centre, on the second day of their 2-day second round match of the 26th Late Ajit Naik Memorial Under-14 selection trials cricket tournament 2023, organised by WSC under the aegis of the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Ours CC ground, Virar (E) on Tuesday.

Batting first, Nallasopara Centre made a brave declaration of the first innings at 252 for 8 in 62 overs. Later, their bowlers Neel Patil 4 for 13 and Dhariya Mahtre 3 for 69 rose to the challenge and did well to contain the Tarapur Vidya Mandir batters and dismissed them for 248 runs in 89.3 overs to clinch a satisfying victory on the basis of gaining the first innings lead.

Meanwhile, Chimmajiappa Centre, Vasai powered by the brilliance of all[-rounder Yuvraj Patil who claimed 4 wickets for 47 runs in dismissed PDTSA Centre, Palghar for 222 runs in 65.5 overs in the1st innings. Later, Yuvraj scored a composed 82 runs and with teammates Nathaniel Ferreira who smashed a century knock of 148 runs and Siddharth Pimple 64 runs propelled Chimmajiappa Centre to 337 for 7 wickets in 89 overs and take a sizable first innings lead which ensured their win.

Brief scores: PDTSA Centre, Palghar - 1st innings: 222 all out, 65.5 overs Vs Chimmajiappa Centre, Vasai - 1st innings: 337 for 7, 89 overs (Nathaniel Ferreira 148, Yuvraj Patil 82, Siddharth Pimple 64). Result: Match drawn, Chimmajiappa Centre, Vasai win on 1st innings lead.

Bhaynder Muncipal Ground Centre - 1st innings: 349 for 5 declared, 57 overs (Shahid Khan 130 (130-balls, 14x4,4x6), Aarav Malhotra 121 (86-balls, 10x4,8x6), Vs Payyade Centre, Kandivali – 1st innings: 324 all out, 87.1 overs (Aryan Khot 79, Yash Salaskar 61, Arnav Adhyapak 57l; Jash Nayak 4/69, Pratik Sable 3/42). Result: Match drawn, Bhyander Centre win on 1st innings lead.

Vengsarkar Academy – 1ST innings: 95 all out, 43.4 overs and 2nd innings: 166 all out, 40.2 overs (Aryan Mhatre 48; Shradul Powar 3/19) Vs Matunga Gymkhana – 1st innings: 127 all out, 50.5 overs (Ved Tendulkar 42; Zaid Khan 5.35, Devang Tandel 4/32) and 2nd innings: 36 for 2, 9 overs. Result: Match drawn, Matunga Gymkhana won on 1st innings lead.

Dombivali Centre – 1st innings: 306 all out, 57 overs and 2nd innings: 22 for 1, 11 overs Vs Ambernath Centre - 1st innings: 247 all out, 70.3 overs (Soham Kangane 138 (Kalpesh Mishra 30; Neeraj Dhumal 3/42). Result: Match drawn, Dombivali Centre win on 1st innings lead.

BARC Chembur Centre – Ist innings: 144 all out, 49.2 overs and 2nd innings: 155 all out, 50.1 overs (Om Bangar 70; Praanay Iyengar 3/9, Harsh Kadam 3/27, Devansh Shinde 2/26) Vs Central Maidan Thane Centre – 1st innings: 291 for 4 declared, 60 overs (Samridh Bhat 101, Shaurya Salunkhe 65, Praanay Iyengar 50). Result: Match drawn, Central Maidan won on 1st innings lead.

Nallasopara Centre – 1st innings: 252 for 8 declared, 62 overs and 2nd innings: 17 for no loss, 4 overs Vs Tarapur Vidya M Mandir Centre – 1st innings: 248 all out, 89.3 overs (Prayag Shah 84, Nirbhay Keni 49, Vidhiraj Shukla 37; Neel Patil 4/13, Dhariya Mahtre 3/69). Result: Nallasopara Centre won on 1st innings lead.

Rustomjee Ground Thane Centre – 1st innings: 209 all out, 77.4 overs and 55 for 4, 18 overs (Abdur Rehman 22) Vs Nerul Gymkhana – 1st innings: 224 all out, 61.4 overs (Sudhan Sundarraj 60, Aayush Shinde 39, Vedang Mishra 21, Pradhyankur Bhalerao 21; Karthik Kumar 3/55, Abdur Rehman 3/67). Result: Match drawn, Nerul Gymkhana win on 1st innings lead.

Goregaon Centre - 1st innings: 377 for 3 declared, 61.2 overs (Yug Asopa 227* (195), Ram Shandilya 105 (125-balls), Arham Jain 32) Vs Juhu Centre - 1st innings: 183 all out, 61.2 overs (Nihar More 37; Shrey Shetty 3/24, Siddhant Jadhav 3/37) and 2nd innings: 53 for 1, 20 overs (Aarav Thaker 35). Result: Match drawn, Goregaon Centre won on 1st innings lead.

Young Zoroastrian Centre – 1st innings: 254 all out, 65.5 overs and 2nd innings: 35 for no loss, 13 overs Vs District Sports Club – 1st innings: 97 all out, 66.5 overs (Keedar Malusare 62, Omkar Koli 29, Niranjan Patil 24; Sohan Korgaonkar 6/44, Saransh Sharma 3/31). Result: Match drawn, Young Zoroastrian Centre won on 1st innings lead.