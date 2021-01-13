Ajinkya Rahane and his boys quarantined in the hotel in Brisbane

Brisbane

After not been provided the basic facilities on arrival at the hotel in Brisbane, the India cricket team members were put in strictest quarantine at their team hotel after a case of novel coronavirus in Queensland has been found to be the highly-contagious UK strain. All those cases have been traced to nearby quarantine hotel.

The news of the cases linked to the Grand Chancellor Hotel, which is located close to the Indian team hotel, has come as a fresh concern in the lead up to the 4th Test, which will be played at the Gabba from January 15.

Notably, the Queensland government has allowed 50 percent crowd capacity at the iconic venue for the series decider. Face masks have been made mandatory for any fan moving around the venue during the Test.

The quarantine hotel has been evacuated with guests moved to other hotels in the state. The Queensland government is all set to test and quarantine 250 guests who were in the hotel previously, according to 9News. However, only two new Covid-19 cases were deducted in Queensland in the last 24 hours, according to Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had to intervene after the touring Indian party were denied housekeeping facilities and access to gym and swimming pool at the Brisbane hotel.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and secretary Jay Shah were both in touch with CA officials and they were assured that steps will be taken with immediate effect to make the players comfortable in Brisbane. The BCCI is also in touch with captain Ajinkya Rahane and head coach Ravi Shastri and is particular about doing everything it can to settle things down as soon as possible.

Team India arrived in Brisbane on Tuesday for the 4th and final Test of the series against Australia. While there was speculation that the Indian team was not keen on travelling to Brisbane due to the Covid-19 restrictions, CA interim chief Nick Hockley quashed the rumours and reiterated India would be travelling to Queensland.