AITA confirms it will seek neutral venue

New Delhi: The Indian tennis federation on Saturday confirmed that it will approach world governing body ITF, seeking a neutral venue for the Davis Cup tie against Pakistan, saying it's not an "unreasonable request" considering the escalating tension between the two nations. After the Indian government scrapped the special status accorded to the state of Jammu and Kashmir, the developments have kept the AITA officials and players worried.

"We have assessed the situation and feel that the atmosphere is not conducive to play in Pakistan. We have decided to write to the ITF on Monday to provide a neutral venue for the tie," AITA secretary general Hironmoy Chatterjee told PTI.

"It's now up to the ITF. They will put it before the Davis Cup committee but it's likely that they will accept our request. We are not making an unreasonable request. It's a genuine request,” he added.

- Press Trust of India