Aishwarya bags second CCI crown

Mumbai: Dishing out another imposing performance, a confident Aishwarya Khubchandani of Maharashtra underlined her supremacy with an authoritative straight games 3-0 win against Samantha Chai also of Maharashtra in the women’s final to bag a grand double crown in the 76th CCI Western India Squash Championship 2019, at the CCI’s courts.
Aishwarya had earlier clinched the girls’ under-19 title. The athletically built Mumbai-based youngster Aishwarya had earlier achieved a similar feat by winning both the under-19 and women’s titles at the NSCI Open early this June.
Later, Goa’s Yash Fadte, who had claimed the boys’ under-19 title, also completed twin successes when in convincing fashion he brushed aside the resistance from second seed Gaurav Nandrajog of Delhi by wining in four intense games at 11-8, 10-12, 11-6, 11-6.
The joint 3/4-seed Aishwarya showed supreme confidence and was cool and composed as she gradually unsettled her senior opponent before cruising to a 11-8, 11-6, 11-3 without much ado.
