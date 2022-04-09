Air India to hold selection trial for football team on Monday

Often-crowned champions Air India will be conducting trials to select players to represent their football team that will be participating in the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) Elite Division Harwood Premier Football League and Youth League 2021-2022.

The trials to select the Senior and Youth teams will be conducted at the Air India Colony ground, Kalina on Monday, April 11, 2022 at 7.15 am.

Players interested in representing Air India are requested to attend the trials along with their playing kits.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 06:42 PM IST