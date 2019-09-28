Air India Colony down Kalina United in Football League

Mumbai: Air India Colony scored a hard-fought 2-1 win against Kalina United in an engrossing second round match of the 18th Kalina Football League, organised under the auspices of MDFA by the Our Lady of Egypt Church Sports Committee, and played at the Our Lady of Egypt Church grounds, Kalina.

In a keenly contested encounter, Air India scored through Shamer Swamy and Jay Panarkar to secure the win while Kalina United managed to pull one back through Alistar D’Souza’s efforts. In another match, FC Kolivery and Kalina Village Boys ‘A’ shared honours and they played out a goalless draw.

Results:

Air India Colony: 2 (Shamer Swamy, Jay Panarkar) bt Kalina United: 1 (Alistar D’Souza). FC Kolivery: 0 drew with Kalina Village Boys ‘A’: 0.