AIGF: Second edition of ‘Pro Series’ launched

Mumbai: All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), the Industry body for online skill gaming in India successfully launched the second edition of ‘PRO SERIES’ - which aims to bring recognition and create awareness about online Skill Gaming in India.

This year, AIGF kick started the second edition, by hosting a knowledge session with international poker operator – Pokerstars in Mumbai and highlighted topics like developments in the poker industry, the legal landscape of Poker in India, the importance of self-regulation. Explaining the objective of this initiative, Roland Landers, CEO AIGF said, “Though the Industry is witnessing robust growth for the business and in terms of player adoption there still exists a lack of understanding around online skill gaming in India, hence it is important to create awareness amongst relevant stakeholders. ‘PRO SERIES’ aims to achieve that objective wherein top professional players and other domain experts will share key insights about Poker being a mind sports and on the dependence of various skills required for playing it,"

“I am glad that AIGF’s association with Pokerstars will enable spreading awareness about the game and focus on our self – regulation mechanism,” he added.