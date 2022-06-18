AIFF U-17 football: Sumaiyya Shaikh hat-trick powers Maharashtra to big 6-0 win

Sumaiyya Shaikh nets hat-trick in WIFA fluent victory |

Mumbai: Maharashtra (WIFA) powered by the brilliance of striker Sumaiyya Shaikh who notched up a fine hat-trick launched their campaign with a bang defeating Tripura FA 6-0 in the opening Group-F league match of the Hero AIFF Junior (Under-17) Women’s National Football Championship-2022, played at the LNIPE-Sonapur ground, Guwahati, Assam on Saturday morning.

Sumaiyya’s teammates Purva Gaikwad, Ritika Singh and Aarti Katkar all contributed a goal each to complete WIFA’s winning tally.

Maharashtra opportunistic goal-scorer Sumaiyya rocked the Tripura goal with her first strike in the 14th minute. The Tripura girls fought on gamely and defended well to restrict WIFA to a 1-0 half-time advantage.

However, after switching ends, WIFA broke the Tripura resistance, scoring five times during the second session. Sumaiyya scored her second in the 56th minute and completed her hat-trick in the 75th minute. In between those two goals, Purva Gaikwad added the third goal in the 69th minute before Ritika Singh struck in the 71st minute for the fourth goal. Aarti Katkar fired home the sixth in additional period.

WIFA will take on Chandigarh in the next group match on Wednesday, June 22.

Result: Maharashtra (WIFA) 6 (Sumaiyya Shaikh 14th, 56th, 75th, Purva Gaikwad 69th, Ritika Singh 71st, Aarti Katkar 90+1st) beat Tripura FA 0.