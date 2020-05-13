AIFF to implement 3 + 1 foreigner rule in I-League from 2020-21 season

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) executive committee on Wednesday decided to implement the 3+1 foreigners rule in the starting XI of all I-League teams from the 2020-2021 season.

A statement from AIFF said "FSDL will work with the AIFF and will present a plan to the Executive Committee on the way forward for foreign players in the next couple of months. This plan would come into effect after the 2020-21 season."

The AIFF also said that as per requests from various I-League clubs, the committee decided to implement the foreigners rule like it is in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) guidelines which are followed in their club competitions.

Earlier, the AIFF technical committee recommended that the 3 (Foreigners) + 1 (Asian) recruit rule be applicable in the domestic league competitions from 2021 season.

This means that only four foreigners (one of whom must be an Asian) can be on the field at once.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has confirmed these regulations for participation in AFC Club competitions. If AFC changes this rule, it will be implemented domestically as well.

With this rule, Indian clubs can compete better on a continental stage.