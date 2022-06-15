e-Paper Get App

AIFF Junior (U-17) Women’s National Football Championship: Vaishnavi to captain Maharashtra

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 05:28 PM IST
Mumbai: Goalkeeper Vaishnavi Sonune of Buldana District has been appointed captain of the Maharashtra (WIFA) team that will be participating in the Hero AIFF Junior (Under-17) Women’s National Football Championship-2022 to be held at Guwahati, Assam from June 18 to July 4, 2022.

Midfielder Sharvari Donkar of Kolhapur District is the vice-captain of the team, which was selected after a long training cum selection camp at the Cooperage ground.

Maharashtra is clubbed with Tripura, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Odisha.

In the opening match, Maharashtra takes on Tripura on June 18 and meets Chandigarh on June 22. On June 24 they face off against Dadra & Nagar Haveli and play against Odisha in the last group match on June 26.

The team - Goalkeepers: Vaishnavi Sonune (Captain, Buldana), Hritika Bandsode (Satara).

Defenders: Nikita Jude, Sakshi Repe (Mumbai), Saniya Patil, Rajnandini Bhoite (both Kolhapur), Sanjana Gupta (Pune), Aditi Gadekar (Nashik).

Midfielders: Sharvari Donkar (Vice-Captain), Arati Katkar (both Kolhapur), Purva Gaikwad, Pooja Gupta (Pune), Priya Rathod (Mumbai), Ritika Singh (Nashik), Sumaiyya Shaikh (Ahmednagar).

Forwards:Divya Pawara (Aurangabad), Soumya Kagale, Nida Satarmaker (both Kolhapur), Mahak Shaikh (Nagpur), Prerna Meshram (Yavatmal).

