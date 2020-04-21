AIFC’s way to keep coaches connected

Mumbai: The Association of Indian Football Coaches (AIFC) kick-started a FREE Webinar in Football Coaching across states in India. This initiative from AIFC comes in the wake of the current scenario of the Coronavirus pandemic. The country has been on a lockdown for more than three weeks due which all sporting activities amongst others are at a standstill.

The AIFC Webinar is an opportunity for Indian football coaches to continue learning from the comforts of their homes. This will also help them stay connected with fellow-coaches and also brush up their knowledge of the sport.

Talking further on this initiative, AIFF Head of Coach Education, Savio Medeira said, “Every initiative has got a value. AIFC has come out with a great idea in the form of webinar, which will keep the coaches and the tutors engaged for some time and at the same time get mentally refreshed during this lock-down period.

Wish AIFC and all tutors a great time of knowledge sharing.” AIFC Director Dinesh Nair mentioned, “the AIFC exists to advance and improve football coaching through coach education, exchange of ideas & welfare of coaches in India.

We have successfully completed two modules for coaches and PE teachers across 27 states and five union territories. The modules were conducted in languages specific to a particular state and region. All the educators and guest speakers are experienced coaches, instructors and industry experts from across the country.

"I thank each one of them for their whole hearted support to take up this project and impart knowledge without any personal benefits." The webinar is scheduled to complete its 8th and final module on 8th May 2020. For more information, Siju Mathew: +91 9619521958; Dinesh Nair: +91 9833987375