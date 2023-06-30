Ashes 2nd Test: Ben Duckett Misses Hundred By 2 Runs As England Reach 278/4 After Australia 416 on Day 2

Though Ben Duckett fell short of a maiden Ashes hundred, a half-century partnership between skipper Ben Stokes and Harry Brook helped England stay in the hunt of Australia's first innings total at the end of day two of second Ashes Test at Lord's on Thursday.

At the end of day two, England was 278/4, with Brook (45*) and Stokes (17*) unbeaten. England started the final session at 145/1, with Duckett (62*) and Pope (32*) unbeaten at the crease.

Duckett's Impressive Start and Partnership with Pope

England brought up their 150 runs in 32.1 overs. Pope and Duckett continued to build their partnership, with Duckett scoring runs at a really good pace. But the 97-run partnership between the duo ended after Green dismissed Pope for 42. His knock consisted of four boundaries and looked set for a fifty before Steve Smith caught him at deep backward square leg. England was 188/2 at that point. England touched the 200-run mark in 40 overs.

Dismissals of Pope and Duckett Bring Australia Back

Australian pacers helped his side make a brief comeback in the game, dismissing Duckett for 98 off 134 balls, with nine fours and Joe Root for 10. Duckett attempted to pull a delivery by Hazlewood but got caught by David Warner near the boundary. Starc took the big wicket of in-form Root. England was 222/4.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

England started to rebuild once again after these quick wickets with skipper Ben Stokes and Harry Brook at the crease. Stokes-Brook brought up their fifty-run stand in 80 balls. The duo made sure that England ended the session without any further loss of wickets.

England were 145/1 at Tea with Duckett (62*) and Pope (32*) unbeaten at the crease. England started the second session of the second day of the Test at 13/0, with Duckett batting at 7 and Crawley at six.

Stokes, Brook Keep England Fight Alive

England reached the 50-run mark in 10.1 overs with Crawley being the main aggressor. He looked in good touch and smashed some elegant shots.

In the 17th over, Nathan Lyon struck for Australia. Crawley was stumped for 48 by wicketkeeper Alex Carey. His knock consisted of five fours. England was 91/1 at that point.

England reached the 100-run mark in 20.1 overs

Ollie Pope also was looking in sublime form and smashed Mitchell Starc for three successive fours in the 27th over. Duckett brought up his sixth Test fifty in 84 balls and the innings included five fours.

Pope-Duckett completed a fifty-run stand and helped England get through the session without further loss of wicket.