Ahead of Wrestlemania bout with Goldberg, doctors keep watch on WWE star Roman Reigns for coronavirus

Roman Reigns is all set to lock horns with Goldberg for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 36 but in the wake of novel coronavirus, doctors are keeping an eye on Reigns due to his medical history.

Professional wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer stated that WWE has doctors who are monitoring Reigns. Although, his leukemia is in remission, it is still there.

"They have doctors who are going to monitor Roman Reigns, but he’s got a weakened immune system to a degree because the CML leukemia is in him for life. He beat it. It may not come back, it may come back. CML is one of those things that can come back and you know, likely will and he’ll likely go through the same scenario that he did. It’s one of those things that’s in you and it can come back. That’s one of the things that’s not really good as far as risk goes," Meltzer said.

At Super ShowDown, Goldberg won the WWE Championship but face a 'booing' crowd at Smackdown.

When the champ asked 'who's next', none other than Reigns was the person who appeared to challenge Goldberg.

Their WrestleMania bout is set at the 36th edition of WWE's most coveted show.

But to everyone's dismay, WrestleMania 36 will take place at the WWE Performance Centre in Florida without the fans after the deadly pandemic coronavirus outbreak has put a stop on all the sporting events around the world.

However, WrestleMania 36 will be a two-day affair.