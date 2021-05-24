Ageas Bowl Tests, an advantage for NZ: Taylor; Indian Premier League getting postponed, is a blessing in disguise for Indians

Southampton: New Zealand have slight advantage in World Test Championship (WTC) final at the neutral Ageas Bowl here since they are playing two Tests against England in lead-up to June 18-22 clash against India, feels .

"I would be lying if you think there isn't some sort of thought about the WTC final but I couldn't think of a better preparation than playing two Tests against England. At the end of the day it's a neutral venue (for the WTC final)," said Ross Taylor, the former New Zealand skipper, after he was asked by media if the focus was on WTC or two Tests against England that precede it.

"Playing two Tests gives us a slight advantage but this Indian team has been number one for a long period of time and has had a lot of success over here (in England)," he added.

The 37-year-old top-order, however, said that India will benefit from the Indian Premier League (IPL) getting postponed due Covid cases since the Indian players will be fit and fresh. If IPL had seen the business end, then India would have had barely 17 days before the start of the WTC final. The small gap would have included travel, quarantine and recovery.

"For India, IPL finishing early under unfortunate circumstances has probably played into their hands a little," Taylor said.

"If IPL would have gone on they would have had a smaller preparation but now they will be a lot more conditioned, their bowlers will have their loads up," he added while also ruling out that he has any plan to retire.

"I feel like age is just a number and as long as you're still enjoying it and feel like you're good enough and can contribute to the team on and off the field," Taylor said.