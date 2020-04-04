After Virat-Anushka, Cristiano Ronaldo gets haircut from girlfriend Georgina in quarantine

While the whole world has been forced under lockdown to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus pandemic which has claimed 61,144 lives and infected 1,119,702 people globally so far, the lockdown has given the sportspeople, who usually travel all over the globe, some bonding time with their loved ones.

On Saturday, Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who is known for his different hairstyles, chose to get one from his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.

Ronaldo took to Twitter to share a video of himself getting a haircut from Georgina. In the video, Rodriguez can be seen using a trimmer to cut Ronaldo's hair. "Stay home and keep stylish 💇🏽‍♂️👩‍❤️‍💋‍👨 #stayhomestaysafe," he captioned the video.

The video appears to be from the porch of their home in Madeira, Portugal.

Watch Video: