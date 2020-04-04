After Virat-Anushka, Cristiano Ronaldo gets haircut from girlfriend Georgina in quarantine

While the whole world has been forced under lockdown to prevent the spread of deadly coronavirus pandemic which has claimed 61,144 lives and infected 1,119,702 people globally so far, the lockdown has given the sportspeople, who usually travel all over the globe, some bonding time with their loved ones.
On Saturday, Football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, who is known for his different hairstyles, chose to get one from his girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez.
Ronaldo took to Twitter to share a video of himself getting a haircut from Georgina. In the video, Rodriguez can be seen using a trimmer to cut Ronaldo's hair. "Stay home and keep stylish 💇🏽♂️👩❤️💋👨 #stayhomestaysafe," he captioned the video.
The video appears to be from the porch of their home in Madeira, Portugal.
Watch Video:
Ronaldo has been sharing pictures with his family during his quarantine time. "In this difficult moment for the whole world, let’s be thankful for the things that matter - our health, our family, our loved ones. Stay home and let’s help all the health workers out there fighting to save lives.🙏🏽❤️🌈 #stayhomesavelives," he captioned a post with his children.
Earlier, Indian skipper Virat Kohli also received an hair cut from his wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma. "Meanwhile, in quarantine," the caption read.
Meanwhile, 2,902 COVID-19 positive cases have been recorded in India on Saturday. The death toll rose to 68. 183 people have recovered/discharged, said Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Health Ministry.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)