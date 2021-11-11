After T20 World Cup semifinal loss, England captain Eoin Morgan says he's 'incredibly proud to be the leader'

England captain Eoin Morgan has indicated that he will continue to lead his country in the white-ball format despite his side getting knocked out of the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Daryl Mitchell's brilliant unbeaten fifty fired New Zealand into their first-ever ICC men's T20 World Cup final following a thrilling win over England on Wednesday.

Morgan said he is "incredibly proud to be the leader" of the England team and said he still has a lot to offer.

"I hope so. I'm still offering enough within the side. I absolutely love playing cricket at the moment for that changing room," ESPNcricinfo quoted Morgan as saying.

"The guys give everything. They're at the forefront of change on and off the field and we've a lot of things to be proud about - I'm incredibly proud to be the leader," said Morgan when asked if he would continue as skipper of England.

Liam Livingstone picked two wickets in the semi-final against New Zealand and Morgan insisted that the batter is an all-rounder.

"Liam takes a new ball for Lancashire. He makes a huge impact with them, obviously with a hundred. Playing for the Birmingham Phoenix he does a very similar role. People call him a power time. He's not, he's an all-rounder. We trust his bowling a lot," said Morgan while replying to a query in the virtual press conference.

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 09:21 AM IST